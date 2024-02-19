All Sections
Ukraine briefs EU Commission on situation at Polish border, expects response from partners

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 19:35

Kyiv has informed the European Commission about the blockade at the Polish-Ukrainian border and is expecting a decisive response from its partners.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, in a comment to European Pravda

Quote from Stefanishyna: "We have informed the European Commission about the situation at the Ukrainian-Polish border, particularly the obstruction of passenger traffic. This is not acceptable."

Stefanishyna recalled that a Joint Coordination Platform on the export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products – a Ukrainian government initiative – will meet in Brussels on Tuesday.

"We are expecting a clear response to the border blockade from our European partners, and for public order to be restored at the border," she added.

On 18 February, it was reported that Polish farmers had completely blocked lorry traffic at the international Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint in both directions.

On Monday, 19 February, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported that protesters had blocked the Kyiv-Chelm passenger train on Sunday, but the situation was resolved after the police intervened.

Subjects: borderPoland
