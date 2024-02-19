All Sections
Polish protesters block passenger train from Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 19 February 2024, 16:40
Stock photo: Rafał Mekler/facebook

Rail services between Ukraine and Poland are now running normally after Polish protesters blocked a passenger train from Ukraine on 18 February.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "Polish protesters blocked the movement of the Kyiv-Chelm passenger train (No. 119) on 18 February. There were 260 passengers on board, most of whom were women and children. Many passengers had onward transfers and flights.

Following the intervention of the Polish police and railway workers, the line was unblocked and the train continued on its journey. We would like to thank our Polish counterparts for their cooperation and for quickly resolving the issue.

...Ukrzaliznytsia is closely monitoring the situation on the border with Poland and is cooperating with the border guards, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, the Infrastructure Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukrzaliznytsia would like to emphasise that blocking rail traffic is unacceptable. We consider such actions by protesters to be outrageous, given the history of partnership and economic relations between our countries.

In addition, such actions have a negative impact on Ukraine's defence capability and the security of the EU borders from the Russian aggressor."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia stressed that rail services between Ukraine and Poland are operating normally. Passenger and freight trains are currently running without any disruption.

Background: On Sunday, Ukraine's State Customs Service reported that Polish farmers had attempted to block the movement of freight trains at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn international railway crossing on 18 February.

Poland
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service unable to confirm total blockade of Polish border
Polish farmers tried to block railway at border on Sunday – photo
Six checkpoints blocked in Poland, more than 3,000 lorries queueing
