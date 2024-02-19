All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Five children evacuated from Kherson Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 February 2024, 20:52
Five children evacuated from Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

A 14-year-old orphan girl and four other children along with their parents were brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the occupied left (east) bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source:  Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Оblast Military Аdministration

Quote: "A 14-year-old orphan girl. She lived with her grandmother. And now her closest person has died. The child was left alone under the occupation. It's hard to imagine what the girl experienced and felt.

Advertisement:

But today, she is on free Ukrainian land. Where she'll be taken care of. The child is one of those who was brought back from the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast."

Details: Four more children and their parents were brought back together with her. These are two families. Adults requested the charity organisation Save Ukraine for help.

According to Prokudin, 16 children from Kherson Oblast have been brought back since the beginning of the year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: childrenKherson Oblastoccupationevacuation
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
children
Explosion reported in Melitopol: Russians demonstrated grenade launcher to children
Russian children taught to shoot near border with Norway – photo, video
Attack on Kherson: wounded 19-year-old young man dies in hospital
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: