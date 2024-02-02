Russians attack Inhulets and Beryslav in Kherson Oblast: 3 people wounded

Russian invaders have attacked the village of Inhulets twice and dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, injuring three civilians on the afternoon of 2 February.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army attacked Inhulets. A 59-year-old woman has been injured in the afternoon as a result of a hostile attack. She was diagnosed with a blast injury and head and leg injuries. The ambulance crew provided the woman with medical assistance on the spot."

Details: It is reported that later, the Russians again attacked the village, injuring a 37-year-old man. He was hospitalised with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg.

The Russians also dropped explosives from a drone on a 46-year-old resident of Beryslav, who had a blast injury, a leg wound and a broken arm.

"The man was taken to hospital. He is receiving medical assistance," the Oblast Military Administration noted.

