Russians attack on 8 fronts; 63 clashes recorded – General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have been attacking along the entire front line, especially on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. They launched 2 missile strikes and 85 airstrikes, firing multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 79 times. A total of 63 combat clashes occurred over the course of the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 February

Quote: "The Russian occupiers launched another attack at night, using 25 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel managed to down 11 of the enemy drones."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka and six more near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 11 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack to the south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. Despite their losses, the Russians are not abandoning their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the Russians conducted 14 unsuccessful assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck 13 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck two clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces and radio-electronic warfare stations belonging to the Russians.

In addition, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence forces destroyed a guided-missile corvette belonging to the 41st Brigade of Guided-Missile Corvettes of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the western part of temporarily occupied Crimea on 1 February.

