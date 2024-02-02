Putin threatens "renewed" nuclear forces

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that the occupiers have almost completely renewed their strategic nuclear forces.

Source: TASS, a pro-Kremlin media outlet

Quote: "Our strategic nuclear forces have been almost completely renewed, by 95%, and their naval component by almost 100%. This is a good, reliable rear for our strategic security. Both literally and figuratively."

Details: According to Putin, similar results will be achieved by equipping the army and navy with a complete set of conventional weapons, including promising new-generation models.

The Russian leader also said that defence industry and construction companies would be provided with orders for years to come.

