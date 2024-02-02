All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin threatens "renewed" nuclear forces

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 February 2024, 18:26
Putin threatens renewed nuclear forces
Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that the occupiers have almost completely renewed their strategic nuclear forces.

Source: TASS, a pro-Kremlin media outlet

Quote: "Our strategic nuclear forces have been almost completely renewed, by 95%, and their naval component by almost 100%. This is a good, reliable rear for our strategic security. Both literally and figuratively."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Putin, similar results will be achieved by equipping the army and navy with a complete set of conventional weapons, including promising new-generation models.

The Russian leader also said that defence industry and construction companies would be provided with orders for years to come.

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: Putinnuclear weaponsRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Putin
Putin begins implementing long-term plans in occupied territories – ISW
Romanian General Staff chief says Putin will not stop and calls to prepare for war with Russia
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: