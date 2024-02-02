Ukrainian Air Force post footage of successful strike of anti-aircraft forces on Russian ZALA drone – video

The Ukrainian Air Force has posted footage of a successful strike by the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Brigade, which destroyed a Russian ZALA drone in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "As a result of combat work by the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Brigade of the Pivden (South) Operational Command conducted on 2 February 2024 in Kherson Oblast, a Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone was destroyed."

Details: The video shows how members of the brigade strike the drone, and how it explodes in the air.

The Russians use ZALA drones to adjust fire of the Lantset combat drones and assist intelligence services.

