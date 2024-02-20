All Sections
Shahed UAV debris damages 3 houses and 2 cars in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 February 2024, 07:44
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Debris from a downed Russian Shahed has damaged three dachas (summer homes) and two cars in the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "At night, our defenders shot down two Shaheds over the oblast. The drones landed in the Synelnykove and Dnipro districts. In the latter, three dachas and two cars were damaged due to falling pieces of the deadly Russian weapon."

Photo: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians fired at the Marhanets hromada in the Nikopol district with artillery. No one was killed or injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Photo: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

On the morning of 20 February, Russians fired on the Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district. Information about damage and casualties is being confirmed.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
11:13
