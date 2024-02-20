All Sections
Latvia to hold minute of silence on second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 08:12
Each little flag represents a fallen soldier. stock photo: Getty Images

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Seimas Speaker Daiga Mieriņa and Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš have called on residents to express solidarity with the people of Ukraine and join in a minute of silence on Saturday, 24 February, at 09:00.

Source: Reported to Latvian information agency LETA by the Latvian State Chancellery; European Pravda with reference to Baltic States news outlet Delfi

Quote: "Russia knows that it will not be able to break Ukraine in a fair fight on the battlefield. Russia therefore resorts to all forms of crime: it attacks civilians, bombs cities, abducts Ukrainian children. It is putting pressure on Ukraine’s international partners in the hope that we will all tire out as the war persists."

By calling for the minute of silence, the Latvian government wants to inform the Russian authorities that the Latvian state and people tirelessly support Ukraine. The statement said Latvia will continue to provide any assistance until Ukraine’s complete victory.

"It [Russia] will have to return Ukrainian children. Russia and its leaders will have to be held accountable for aggression and war crimes," the senior Latvian officials stressed.

The statement also expresses respect for the Ukrainians who "fearlessly confront the aggressor". And it is a pity that Ukrainians "continue to lose their lives" in the struggle to protect their country and the future of their children. "Ukrainians are also standing on guard for peace and security throughout Europe, including Latvia," the Latvian politicians stressed.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, various events in support of Ukraine will be held in Riga. The central one is a rally "Together – to Victory", which starts at 12:30 on Saturday near the Freedom Monument.

On Thursday, 22 February, Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, will address the Seimas on the occasion of the second anniversary of the full-scale military invasion of Russia. This extraordinary session will begin at 09:00 with an address by President Edgars Rinkēvičs. Seimas Speaker Daiga Mieriņa and Prime Minister Evika Siliņa will also speak.

The foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have condemned Russia's intentions to hold presidential "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that the best response in the world to the death of Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, is strengthening assistance to Ukraine so that Russia loses.

