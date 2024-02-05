All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian becomes top pick for Latvian liberal party in European Parliament election – photo

European PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 09:05
Ukrainian becomes top pick for Latvian liberal party in European Parliament election – photo
Photo: Inna Volochii on Facebook

The Latvian liberal political party Kustiba Par! has nominated the Ukrainian expatriate Ivanna Volochiy as its leading candidate for the European Parliament elections in June. The party has made supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO the primary goal of its European policy agenda.

Source: Ivanna Volochiy in a comment for European Pravda

Details: If elected, Ivanna Volochiy from Ivano-Frankivsk, who studies EU issues and has worked in European institutions for the past 17 years, will become the first ethnically Ukrainian Member of the European Parliament (MEP).

Advertisement:
 
Ivanna Volochiy.

Quote: "Granting Ukraine a voice in the European Parliament is crucial both symbolically and practically. It will demonstrate that Ukraine is confidently moving toward its full membership in European institutions despite the severity of the war, the disbelief of many in a swift victory and the opposition of Putin and Orbán."

Read more: Ivanna Volochiy's speech: Nothing will stop an idea whose time has come

Leading the electoral list does not guarantee Ivanna Volochiy's victory. European elections in Latvia are held using an open list system, where citizens vote for the party and a specific candidate.

The Kustiba Par! party, under which Volochiy is running, has made Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO the primary goal of its program in Europe. 

"Our first task has been and still is decisive EU action to stop Russian aggression. We will do everything possible for a reformed Ukraine to join the reformed EU within 10 years," the party's program states.

The Kustiba Par! party is a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, together with Ukrainian parties Servant of the People and Voice.

A Ukrainian citizen has previously been elected to the European Parliament, but is ethnically Hungarian and doesn’t identify as Ukrainian. The MEP in question, Andrea Bocskor, is a Hungarian history teacher and member of Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party from Berehove [a city in Zakarpattia Oblast – ed.]. During her tenure in the European Parliament, she has been noted for her pronounced pro-Russian politics, including promoting initiatives by Viktor Medvedchuk [a pro-Russian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin – ed.] and his team.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Federal Security Service had recruited Tatjana Ždanoka, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Latvia who represents the Latvian Russian Union party.
  • The European Parliament stated that President Roberta Metsola takes the accusations against Ždanoka "very seriously" and that Latvia has started its own investigation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LatviaEuropean Parliament
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Latvia
Latvian Foreign Ministry invites authorities to check key companies for ties with Russia
Latvia bans national teams from playing with Russian and Belarusian athletes on legislative level
Latvia's ruling coalition prepares to ban grain imports from Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: