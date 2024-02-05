Ukrainian becomes top pick for Latvian liberal party in European Parliament election – photo

The Latvian liberal political party Kustiba Par! has nominated the Ukrainian expatriate Ivanna Volochiy as its leading candidate for the European Parliament elections in June. The party has made supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO the primary goal of its European policy agenda.

Source: Ivanna Volochiy in a comment for European Pravda

Details: If elected, Ivanna Volochiy from Ivano-Frankivsk, who studies EU issues and has worked in European institutions for the past 17 years, will become the first ethnically Ukrainian Member of the European Parliament (MEP).

"Granting Ukraine a voice in the European Parliament is crucial both symbolically and practically. It will demonstrate that Ukraine is confidently moving toward its full membership in European institutions despite the severity of the war, the disbelief of many in a swift victory and the opposition of Putin and Orbán."

Leading the electoral list does not guarantee Ivanna Volochiy's victory. European elections in Latvia are held using an open list system, where citizens vote for the party and a specific candidate.

The Kustiba Par! party, under which Volochiy is running, has made Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO the primary goal of its program in Europe.

"Our first task has been and still is decisive EU action to stop Russian aggression. We will do everything possible for a reformed Ukraine to join the reformed EU within 10 years," the party's program states.

The Kustiba Par! party is a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, together with Ukrainian parties Servant of the People and Voice.

A Ukrainian citizen has previously been elected to the European Parliament, but is ethnically Hungarian and doesn’t identify as Ukrainian. The MEP in question, Andrea Bocskor, is a Hungarian history teacher and member of Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party from Berehove [a city in Zakarpattia Oblast – ed.]. During her tenure in the European Parliament, she has been noted for her pronounced pro-Russian politics, including promoting initiatives by Viktor Medvedchuk [a pro-Russian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin – ed.] and his team.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Federal Security Service had recruited Tatjana Ždanoka, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Latvia who represents the Latvian Russian Union party.

The European Parliament stated that President Roberta Metsola takes the accusations against Ždanoka "very seriously" and that Latvia has started its own investigation.

