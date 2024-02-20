Ukrainian Defence Forces kill over a thousand Russians and destroy 40 artillery systems in one day
Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 08:27
Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 1230 Russians, as well as destroyed 36 Russian armoured personnel carriers, 40 artillery systems and two aircraft.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 404,950 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 6,503 (+5) tanks
- 12,268 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,773 (+40) artillery systems;
- 988 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 675 (+1) air defence systems;
- 338 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,521 (+61) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,902 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,805 (+38) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,551 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
Background:
Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed two more Russian aircraft on the morning of Monday, 19 February: a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35 fighter jet.
