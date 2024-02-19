All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shell two villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one man killed

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 February 2024, 22:05
Russians shell two villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one man killed
Getty Images

The Russian forces shelled the village of Lisne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery at around 15:00 on 19 February, killing a man.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A man was killed in the village of Lisne by the enemy’s bloody hands. A civilian building was damaged in Liubytske."

Advertisement:

Background:

Around 12:00 on 19 February, a resident of the village of Prymorske, Vasylivka district, was killed in a Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: attackcasualtiesZaporizhzhia Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
attack
Latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities aim to damage economy, says Deputy PM
Remains of another body recovered from under rubble in Kupiansk
Russian attack on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk: two more bodies found in rubble – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: