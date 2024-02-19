Russians shell two villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one man killed

The Russian forces shelled the village of Lisne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery at around 15:00 on 19 February, killing a man.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A man was killed in the village of Lisne by the enemy’s bloody hands. A civilian building was damaged in Liubytske."

Around 12:00 on 19 February, a resident of the village of Prymorske, Vasylivka district, was killed in a Russian attack.

