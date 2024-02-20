All Sections
Russian intelligence creates fake accounts impersonating Ukraine's new commander-in-chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 February 2024, 13:57
Russian intelligence creates fake accounts impersonating Ukraine's new commander-in-chief
Illustration: Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD)

Russian intelligence services have created a network of fake accounts impersonating Oleksandr Syrskyi, the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spreading false information about the frontline situation and the commander-in-chief himself.

Source: Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD)

Quote: "CCD in collaboration with the Cyber Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has uncovered a large-scale Russian disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. It has been revealed that the enemy is spreading fake information about the frontline situation and the commander-in-chief with the goal of informational-psychological influence on military personnel. 

The destructive messages from Russia are being disseminated through a network of fake accounts on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X [Twitter], and Telegram, created by Russian intelligence services."

Details: CCD notes that the activity of information warfare units of Russian special services has significantly intensified recently, both in Ukraine and NATO member countries.

CCD urges the public to only read information from official sources. In particular, CCD directed Ukrainians to the official page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

