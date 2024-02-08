European Parliament concerned about Russia's attempts to undermine European democracy

The members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have approved a resolution condemning Russia's relentless efforts to undermine European democracy and expressing serious concern about it.

Source: European Pravda; the press service of the European Parliament.

In a resolution approved with 433 votes in favour, 56 against and 18 abstentions, the Parliament expressed its "total outrage and grave concern" over Russia's ongoing efforts to undermine European democracy through various forms of interference and disinformation.

As the Kremlin tries to sow divisions among European citizens, the text highlights that Moscow is recruiting some MEPs as "agents of influence" and has established dependent relationships with some European political parties, including through funding.

MEPs claim that the politicians recruited by the Russians act as amplifiers of Russian propaganda and serve the interests of Russia.

Expressing deep concern over recent media reports that Latvian MEP Tatjana Ždanoka allegedly acted as an informant of the Russian Federal Security Service, the resolution emphasises that both the European Parliament and the Latvian authorities should thoroughly investigate this issue, determine appropriate sanctions and criminal proceedings.

At the same time, the resolution points to other cases of deliberate service of MEPs to the interests of Russia, including through fake election observation missions in the territories occupied by Russia.

MEPs are outraged that Russia, often in violation of EU law, has found ways to provide significant funding to political parties, politicians, officials and movements in several democratic countries to interfere and gain leverage over their democratic processes.

These efforts of the Russian Federation cover the provision of bank loans, purchase and commercial transactions, and the promotion of financial activities.

The text also provides examples of recent attempts by Russia to intervene in various countries, including providing narratives to far-right political parties and figures in Germany and France to undermine public support for Ukraine, as well as in Slovakia.

MEPs are also concerned about the widespread spread of disinformation and illegal content on Twitter (X).

Because of Moscow's support for separatist movements in Europe, MEPs are extremely concerned about the alleged contacts between Catalan separatists, including representatives of the regional government of Catalonia, as well as former regional leader and current MEP Carles Puigdemont, on the one hand, and the Russian administration, on the other.

The Parliament wants cases related to contacts between Catalan MEPs and Russian representatives to be referred to the European Parliament's Advisory Committee on the Conduct of Members of the European Parliament for further examination.

The parliament also calls on the relevant judicial authorities to conduct an effective investigation into the links of MEPs allegedly linked to the Kremlin.

