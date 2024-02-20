All Sections
Russian propaganda claims new case opened against Navalny's brother, opposition refutes this

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 20 February 2024, 15:14
Russian propaganda claims new case opened against Navalny's brother, opposition refutes this
Oleg Navalny. Photo: Tass

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has once again placed Oleg Navalny, brother of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on the wanted list under a criminal article in connection with the opening of a new criminal case against him.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation and the Russian base of investigations

Details: According to the search database card, Oleg Anatolyevich Navalny is wanted under an unspecified article of the Criminal Code.

According to TASS, law enforcement agencies have filed a new criminal case against Oleg Navalny, but they have not specified under which article.

Updated: At the same time, the Russian edition of Mediazona refutes reports that a new case has been opened against Navalny's brother.

Quote from Mediazona: "In fact, neither today nor in the recent past has Oleg Navalny been declared wanted again. This is easy to verify because his name has been in Mediazona's wanted persons database since the beginning of February, and he was listed with the mark ‘re-announced’. This card of Oleg Navalny was posted on the Ministry of Internal Affairs' website no later than February 2023, nearly a year earlier."

Furthermore, the information on the card clearly indicates that this is a new criminal case. The phone number 8-495-450-53-83 is listed in the ‘Contact Information’ graph. This number belongs to the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) management in Moscow rather than the duty unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which declares people wanted under new cases.

The FSIN declares individuals wanted for violating preventive measures or sentences.

In early 2022, Oleg Navalny's suspended sentence was replaced by a real one in the same ‘sanitary case.’ He has been wanted ever since."

Background:

This article has been updated since publication.

Navalny
Navalny's mother asks Putin to return her son's body
Navalny's wife urges EU not to recognise Putin's election and protect "Russians fleeing war"
Putin refuses to allow international investigation into Navalny's death
