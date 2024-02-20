Russian propaganda claims new case opened against Navalny's brother, opposition refutes this

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has once again placed Oleg Navalny, brother of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on the wanted list under a criminal article in connection with the opening of a new criminal case against him.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation and the Russian base of investigations

Details: According to the search database card, Oleg Anatolyevich Navalny is wanted under an unspecified article of the Criminal Code.

According to TASS, law enforcement agencies have filed a new criminal case against Oleg Navalny, but they have not specified under which article.

Updated: At the same time, the Russian edition of Mediazona refutes reports that a new case has been opened against Navalny's brother.

Quote from Mediazona: "In fact, neither today nor in the recent past has Oleg Navalny been declared wanted again. This is easy to verify because his name has been in Mediazona's wanted persons database since the beginning of February, and he was listed with the mark ‘re-announced’. This card of Oleg Navalny was posted on the Ministry of Internal Affairs' website no later than February 2023, nearly a year earlier."

Furthermore, the information on the card clearly indicates that this is a new criminal case. The phone number 8-495-450-53-83 is listed in the ‘Contact Information’ graph. This number belongs to the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) management in Moscow rather than the duty unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which declares people wanted under new cases.

The FSIN declares individuals wanted for violating preventive measures or sentences.

In early 2022, Oleg Navalny's suspended sentence was replaced by a real one in the same ‘sanitary case.’ He has been wanted ever since."

Background:

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No 3. in the town of Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, northwestern Siberia.

Alexei Navalny had been imprisoned since early 2021. The Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special-regime colony for "extremism" in August 2023.

After Navalny’s whereabouts had been unknown for the past 19 days, he was found in a correctional facility No. 3 Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf) located in the village of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, above the Arctic Circle in the Russian Federation.

Yulia Navalnaya accused President Vladimir Putin of murder and vowed to carry on her husband's struggle.

This article has been updated since publication.

