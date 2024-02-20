All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch offensive operations with small groups around Avdiivka

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 20 February 2024, 15:46
Russians launch offensive operations with small groups around Avdiivka
Photo: Militarny

Russian invaders on the Avdiivka front are still using small assault groups to launch offensive operations.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on Telegram

Quote: "On the Avdiivka front, the enemy is attempting offensive actions with small assault groups; our defenders have repelled nine attacks near Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske."

Advertisement:

Details: Tarnavskyi also stated that the Russians reduced their aviation activity in the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group's operational zone over the previous day, inflicting only 2 air strikes while engaging in 42 combat clashes and carrying out 1,040 attacks with artillery. On the Zaporizhzhia front and in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians resumed the use of toxic substances, with four grenade discharges containing a tear-suffocating chemical substance recorded.

Tarnavskyi stressed that the situation is still under control.

Background:

UK Defence Intelligence believes that Russian forces need time to re-equip and rest after the occupation of the town of Avdiivka, although in the coming weeks, they will try to expand their territorial gains.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaAvdiivka
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Russia
New case opened against Navalny's brother in Russia
Navalny's mother asks Putin to return her son's body
Putin refuses to allow international investigation into Navalny's death
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: