Russians launch offensive operations with small groups around Avdiivka

Russian invaders on the Avdiivka front are still using small assault groups to launch offensive operations.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on Telegram

Quote: "On the Avdiivka front, the enemy is attempting offensive actions with small assault groups; our defenders have repelled nine attacks near Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske."

Details: Tarnavskyi also stated that the Russians reduced their aviation activity in the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group's operational zone over the previous day, inflicting only 2 air strikes while engaging in 42 combat clashes and carrying out 1,040 attacks with artillery. On the Zaporizhzhia front and in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians resumed the use of toxic substances, with four grenade discharges containing a tear-suffocating chemical substance recorded.

Tarnavskyi stressed that the situation is still under control.

Background:

UK Defence Intelligence believes that Russian forces need time to re-equip and rest after the occupation of the town of Avdiivka, although in the coming weeks, they will try to expand their territorial gains.

