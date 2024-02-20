10 likely agents of Russian special services detained in Estonia

Top Estonian officials announced the detention of 10 likely Russian agents; they are believed to be members of an agent network that acted on Russian special services' instructions.

Source: Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Estonia has successfully stopped a hybrid operation by Russia's security services on our territory.

Our answer: be open and reveal their methods. This is the way to deter harmful actions and make us resilient. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 20, 2024

According to Margus Tsahkna, the security police detained 10 people suspected of following Russian instructions.

"Their aim was to sow fear, fuel tensions [and] to break our resolve in supporting Ukraine. But Russia will not succeed. We remain strong [and] vigilant," he wrote.

At the same time, the Estonian Internal Security Service, colloquially known as KAPO, issued an announcement that they had found individuals involved in last year’s acts of vandalism against the cars of Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets and a journalist, ERR reports.

Ten people were detained in total; they are believed to be members of an agent network operating under the orders of Russian special services. Six people remain in custody.

It is believed that the purpose of the operation was to "sow fear and create tension in Estonian society."

In addition to the aforementioned vandalism of the minister’s and journalist’s cars, these individuals are suspected of vandalising monuments.

According to State Prosecutor Triinu Olev, the case is now in the pre-trial stage, and the investigation cannot reveal all of the details.

"Proceedings have been initiated under the Penal Code, which deals with offenses against the security of the Republic of Estonia," he said.

Background:

Poland recently reported the detention of a Ukrainian citizen who is thought to have worked for Russian special services.

An employee of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs was detained on suspicion of spying for Russia.

