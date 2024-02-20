All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


10 likely agents of Russian special services detained in Estonia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 16:07
10 likely agents of Russian special services detained in Estonia
Stock photo: Getty Images

Top Estonian officials announced the detention of 10 likely Russian agents; they are believed to be members of an agent network that acted on Russian special services' instructions.

Source: Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Estonia has successfully stopped a hybrid operation by Russia's security services on our territory.

Advertisement:

We know the Kremlin is targeting all of our democratic societies. Our answer: be open and reveal their methods. This is the way to deter harmful actions and make us resilient."

According to Margus Tsahkna, the security police detained 10 people suspected of following Russian instructions.

"Their aim was to sow fear, fuel tensions [and] to break our resolve in supporting Ukraine. But Russia will not succeed. We remain strong [and] vigilant," he wrote.

At the same time, the Estonian Internal Security Service, colloquially known as KAPO, issued an announcement that they had found individuals involved in last year’s acts of vandalism against the cars of Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets and a journalist, ERR reports.

Ten people were detained in total; they are believed to be members of an agent network operating under the orders of Russian special services. Six people remain in custody.

It is believed that the purpose of the operation was to "sow fear and create tension in Estonian society."

In addition to the aforementioned vandalism of the minister’s and journalist’s cars, these individuals are suspected of vandalising monuments.

According to State Prosecutor Triinu Olev, the case is now in the pre-trial stage, and the investigation cannot reveal all of the details.

"Proceedings have been initiated under the Penal Code, which deals with offenses against the security of the Republic of Estonia," he said.

Background: 

  • Poland recently reported the detention of a Ukrainian citizen who is thought to have worked for Russian special services.
  • An employee of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs was detained on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EstoniaRussiadefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Estonia
Baltic states condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
US to transfer forfeited Russian funds to Ukraine once again
Estonia may close border with Russia
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: