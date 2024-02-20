Aggressive blockade: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service on Ukraine-Poland border situation

Polish protesters have started to block movement at the border with Ukraine more aggressively.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ukrainian border guards received information from the Polish Border Guard representatives about protesters' plans to restrict the movement of vehicles more aggressively.

The lorry traffic through the Medyka – Shehyni border crossing point has been completely blocked in both directions. It is unknown when the farmers plan to end this blockade.

Protesters have announced their intention to block traffic for all types of transport at the Uhryniv – Dołhobyczów border crossing point until 17:00 on 20 February.

As for the Zosyn – Ustyluh border crossing point, protesters intend to restrict the movement of buses, lorries, and cars in both directions from 13:00 to 16:00 Kyiv time. They promised to allow only lorries carrying humanitarian aid through.

At the Korczowa – Krakovets border crossing point, protesters plan to block the movement of all lorries leaving Poland until 21:00 Kyiv time on 20 February, except those transporting critical cargo. Buses, minibuses, and cars can move freely in both directions.

For the Hrebenne – Rava-Ruska border crossing point, protesters have blocked the traffic of all categories of vehicles in both directions from 13:00 Kyiv time on 20 February, except for those carrying critically important cargo and humanitarian aid.

At the Dorohusk-Yahodyn border crossing point, protest organisers intend to fully block the movement of freight transport in both directions until 19:00 Kyiv time.

Quote from Demchenko: "As we can see, Polish farmers have decided to scale up their actions, which is now leading to blocking not only the movement of lorries but also the movement of other categories of transport, including cars and buses, in certain areas. There can be no explanation for such actions, as they are, in fact, making ordinary citizens crossing the border in both directions hostage to the situation and their interests.

I would like to add that they continue to block traffic in six directions, and in three of them, they block traffic not only for lorries but also for cars and buses. In addition, as of this morning, more than 2,500 lorries were waiting in all six directions in Poland towards Ukraine in queues to cross the border, most of them opposite the Krakovets and Yahodyn checkpoints."

THE LORRY TRAFFIC PHOTO: SOURCE OF UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

