Russians in Avdiivka have enough strength to continue their offensive, main direction is Lastochkyne

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 17:33
Avdiivka and Lastochkino on the DeepState Map

Ukrainian forces began to defend their positions near the city of Avdiivka, battles continue there. Russian troops attack in the direction of the village of Lastochkyne, west of Avdiivka, and have enough forces to launch an offensive in that area.

Source: Maksym Zhorin, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, on Telegram

Quote: "On the Avdiivka front, the enemy has sufficient assets and forces to proceed. They will do it.

The 3rd Assault Brigade, along with other units, has taken over certain lines of defence around Avdiivka. The fighting is intense, but not as violent as it was in the city. Lastochkyne is currently the main direction [of attacks] for the Russians." 

Details: Zhorin also stated that the Russians have "enough forces for a further offensive" within the city.

Background:

  • On 17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka.
  • On 19 February, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), reported that Ukrainian troops have consolidated their positions on new defensive lines on the Avdiivka front in Donetsk Oblast.

Subjects: AvdiivkaDonetsk Oblastwar
