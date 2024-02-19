Ukrainian soldiers consolidate new positions after leaving Avdiivka – Ukrainian military official

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), has reported that Ukrainian troops have consolidated their positions on new defensive lines on the Avdiivka front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched 26 airstrikes and mounted 33 assault operations and 803 artillery strikes in the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSGF over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near [the settlements of] Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyno and Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front. Ukrainian troops have consolidated their positions on new defensive lines in the area, successfully repelling Russian attempts to advance further."

Details: Tarnavskyi noted that Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka on the Marinka front, where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 18 times with the support of aircraft.

Russian troops attempted to attack the Ukrainian positions near the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia front) 10 times. The Russians resorted to the tactics involving small assault groups supported by several armoured vehicles. The commander stressed that such offensive attempts were being thwarted, and the Russians were being crushed on the outskirts of Robotyne.

The total Russian losses in the Tavria OSGF over the past 24 hours were as follows: 624 soldiers, 4 tanks, 21 armoured combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 7 motor vehicles, and 1 piece of special equipment, namely a UR-77 mine clearance unit. Ukraine's Defence Forces also destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point and disabled or destroyed 239 UAVs of various types.

Support UP or become our patron!