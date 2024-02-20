Russian Defence Minister claims Russia doesn't intend to deploy nukes in space

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the Russian Federation has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

Source: Sergei Shoigu in an interview with TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "Russia has not placed and does not plan to place nuclear weapons in space, there are no such projects."

Background:

On 14 February, it became known that Mike Turner, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, passed intelligence information about a "serious threat to national security" to members of Congress; CNN sources claimed that the threat was related to Russia.

ABC News, citing two informed sources, reported that the "serious threat to national security" of the United States concerned Russia's alleged intentions to launch nuclear weapons into space.

CNN later reported, citing US security sources, that the threat was related to Russia's development of nuclear space weapons capable of creating an energy wave and disabling a significant number of satellites.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian authorities denied any plans to attack neighbouring countries, and even after two years of full-scale war, they claim that they were forced to fight in Ukraine.

