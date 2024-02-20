Russian Defence Minister claims Russia doesn't intend to deploy nukes in space
Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 18:39
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the Russian Federation has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.
Source: Sergei Shoigu in an interview with TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet
Quote: "Russia has not placed and does not plan to place nuclear weapons in space, there are no such projects."
Background:
- On 14 February, it became known that Mike Turner, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, passed intelligence information about a "serious threat to national security" to members of Congress; CNN sources claimed that the threat was related to Russia.
- ABC News, citing two informed sources, reported that the "serious threat to national security" of the United States concerned Russia's alleged intentions to launch nuclear weapons into space.
- CNN later reported, citing US security sources, that the threat was related to Russia's development of nuclear space weapons capable of creating an energy wave and disabling a significant number of satellites.
- Before the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian authorities denied any plans to attack neighbouring countries, and even after two years of full-scale war, they claim that they were forced to fight in Ukraine.
