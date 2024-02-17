CNN discovers what kind of anti-satellite weapons Russia may be developing

Russia's activities, which in recent days have caused concern about the threat to US national security, are related to the creation of nuclear space weapons capable of generating an energy wave and disabling a significant number of satellites.

Source: CNN with reference to three sources familiar with US intelligence about the weapon, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The weapon being developed by Russia, known among military space experts as nuclear EMP (electromagnetic pulse), generates an electromagnetic energy pulse and a stream of highly charged particles capable of disrupting satellites orbiting the Earth, even in space.

Advertisement:

As CNN’s sources explained, the United States has been tracking Russia's efforts to develop anti-satellite weapons, including EMP, for years. However, recently, US intelligence discovered that Russia has made progress in developing nuclear electromagnetic pulses.

One CNN source said the concept of this weapon emerged at the end of the Cold War.

The source noted that the threat for the United States lies in the accumulation of disabled satellites in space, which "would then prove dangerous to any new satellites we might try to put up to replace or repair the existing satellites".

The weapon has the potential to destroy entire groups of small satellites, such as SpaceX's Starlink used by Ukraine in the war with Russia. US intelligence assesses that it would be a "last-ditch weapon" for Russia, because it would also affect Russian satellites.

As of now, it is unclear exactly what progress Russia has made in nuclear EMP technology.

Background: The United States has officially informed Congress and its European allies of new intelligence data related to Russian nuclear capabilities which could pose an international threat. Later, sources claimed that the warning was related to Russia's space and satellite capabilities.

Moscow perceives the US statements about the threat to national security as an attempt to persuade Republicans in Congress to approve assistance for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!