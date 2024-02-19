All Sections
Biden administration works to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 19 February 2024, 15:09
Stock photo: Getty Images

The US President Joe Biden's administration is working to provide Ukraine with new powerful long-range ATACMS ballistic missiles.

Source: NBC News, citing two senior US officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The United States launched supplies of ATACMS to Ukraine late last year, but they were of an older, medium-range modification.

The US is now leaning toward sending Ukraine longer-range missiles, which would allow it to strike targets at greater distances, officials said.

With the funding bill for Ukraine stalled in the House of Representatives, the US Department of Defense told NBC News that it has limited stocks of ATACMS and is unlikely to send them to Ukraine without funding to replenish US stockpiles.

Should Congress approve funding for Ukraine, officials said the US may include long-range ATACMS in one of the first military aid packages paid for with this money.

They added that the United States also has ammunition and artillery ready to be sent to Ukraine immediately after funding is approved.

Officials also did not rule out that the US could ask its allies to provide missiles to Ukraine, as well as replenish their ATACMS stockpiles.

Background: Last week, the US Senate voted in favour of a package bill that contains US$61 billion for Ukraine. However, the US House of Representatives went on recess until the end of February without voting on the package bill.

Subjects: weaponsUSAUkraine
