All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 20 February 2024, 23:21
Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank
Deepstate

Operational and Strategic Command Pivden (South) has denied a claim made by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that the Russians have "mopped up" the village of Krynky on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: a statement by Operational and Strategic Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "The Russian occupation forces, having failed in their assault operations on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, have resorted to manipulation and falsification of facts.

Advertisement:

The military and political leadership of the aggressor country claimed to have mopped up the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

We are officially reporting that this information is not true."

Details: The command has reported that Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the Russian side.

The Russian forces made a single attempt at an assault during the day and retreated after suffering significant losses.

Background: 

Shoigu claimed in a report to Russian president Vladimir Putin on 20 February that Krynky had already been "mopped up". Later, in an interview with the Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS, the defence minister said that Russian troops were already stationed on the bank of the river in Krynky. 

Shoigu also noted the "contribution" that Russian paratroopers, the 810th Marine Brigade, the 45th Airborne Special Forces Brigade, special operations forces and aviation had made to the "liberation of Krynky".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaKherson Oblast
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Russia
US prepares sanctions against Russia due to Navalny's death
Russian Defence Minister boasts significant increase in tank and UAV production
Russian Defence Minister claims Russia doesn't intend to deploy nukes in space
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: