Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Operational and Strategic Command Pivden (South) has denied a claim made by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that the Russians have "mopped up" the village of Krynky on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: a statement by Operational and Strategic Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "The Russian occupation forces, having failed in their assault operations on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, have resorted to manipulation and falsification of facts.

The military and political leadership of the aggressor country claimed to have mopped up the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

We are officially reporting that this information is not true."

Details: The command has reported that Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the Russian side.

The Russian forces made a single attempt at an assault during the day and retreated after suffering significant losses.

Background:

Shoigu claimed in a report to Russian president Vladimir Putin on 20 February that Krynky had already been "mopped up". Later, in an interview with the Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS, the defence minister said that Russian troops were already stationed on the bank of the river in Krynky.

Shoigu also noted the "contribution" that Russian paratroopers, the 810th Marine Brigade, the 45th Airborne Special Forces Brigade, special operations forces and aviation had made to the "liberation of Krynky".

