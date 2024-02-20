US prepares sanctions against Russia due to Navalny's death

The US is planning to announce the new package of sanctions against Russia on 23 February due to the death of Alexei Navalny, head of the Russian opposition, in prison.

Source: John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications of the White House Security Council, at the briefing, as reported by European Pravda, AFP and Barron’s

Quote: "At President Biden's direction, we will be announcing a major sanctions package on Friday of this week to hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr Navalny."

Advertisement:

Details: Kirby did not specify the details of the package.

Biden’s announcement will coincide with the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Background:

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.

US President Joe Biden stated that the US was considering additional sanctions against Russia due to Navalny’s death.

The EU also promises to implement the sanctions against the persons involved. Moreover, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell reported on the plans to rename the sanctions regime for violating human’s rights after Navalny.

Support UP or become our patron!