US prepares sanctions against Russia due to Navalny's death

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 February 2024, 20:27
US prepares sanctions against Russia due to Navalny's death
White House. Photo: Facebook

The US is planning to announce the new package of sanctions against Russia on 23 February due to the death of Alexei Navalny, head of the Russian opposition, in prison.

Source: John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications of the White House Security Council, at the briefing, as reported by European Pravda, AFP and Barron’s 

Quote: "At President Biden's direction, we will be announcing a major sanctions package on Friday of this week to hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr Navalny."

Details: Kirby did not specify the details of the package.

Biden’s announcement will coincide with the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.

