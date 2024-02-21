All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 February 2024, 08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
Stock photo: Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 1,130 of Russia's soldiers and destroyed 70 armoured combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems and 13 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 406,080 (+1,130) military personnel;
  • 6,516 (+13) tanks;
  • 12,338 (+70) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,826 (+53)  artillery systems;
  • 992 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 678 (+3)  air defence systems;
  • 338 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,560 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,903 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0)  ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,861 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,558 (+7)  special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

