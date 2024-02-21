Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 1,130 of Russia's soldiers and destroyed 70 armoured combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems and 13 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 406,080 (+1,130) military personnel;

6,516 (+13) tanks;

12,338 (+70) armoured combat vehicles;

9,826 (+53) artillery systems;

992 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

678 (+3) air defence systems;

338 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,560 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,903 (+1) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,861 (+56) vehicles and tankers;

1,558 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!