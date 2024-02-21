Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 08:15
Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 1,130 of Russia's soldiers and destroyed 70 armoured combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems and 13 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 406,080 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 6,516 (+13) tanks;
- 12,338 (+70) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,826 (+53) artillery systems;
- 992 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 678 (+3) air defence systems;
- 338 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,560 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,903 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,861 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,558 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
