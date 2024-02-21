All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, rises

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 21 February 2024, 11:04
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, rises
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

The number of casualties caused by the 20 February Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, has increased to seven, with rescue operations underway to find a person trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk

Quote: "As a result of yesterday's Russian missile attack on the city, there are seven casualties (six women, one man). Medical assistance is being provided to all. There is a possibility that another person is trapped under the rubble."

Advertisement:

Details: Honcharenko emphasised that the search operation is ongoing.

Background:

  • On 20 February, the Russians attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast and struck an industrial and a residential area. Six people were reported injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kramatorskcasualtiesattack
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Kramatorsk
Russians attack Kramatorsk, injuring six people – photo
Russian attack on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk: two more bodies found in rubble – photo, video
Another body retrieved from rubble in Kramatorsk – a 23-year-old man
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: