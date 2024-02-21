Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, rises
Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 11:04
The number of casualties caused by the 20 February Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, has increased to seven, with rescue operations underway to find a person trapped under the rubble.
Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk
Quote: "As a result of yesterday's Russian missile attack on the city, there are seven casualties (six women, one man). Medical assistance is being provided to all. There is a possibility that another person is trapped under the rubble."
Details: Honcharenko emphasised that the search operation is ongoing.
Background:
- On 20 February, the Russians attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast and struck an industrial and a residential area. Six people were reported injured.
