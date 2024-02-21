Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, rises

The number of casualties caused by the 20 February Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, has increased to seven, with rescue operations underway to find a person trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk

Quote: "As a result of yesterday's Russian missile attack on the city, there are seven casualties (six women, one man). Medical assistance is being provided to all. There is a possibility that another person is trapped under the rubble."

Details: Honcharenko emphasised that the search operation is ongoing.

Background:

On 20 February, the Russians attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast and struck an industrial and a residential area. Six people were reported injured.

