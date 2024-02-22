All Sections
Ukraine will have right to strike Russian military targets beyond Ukraine with F-16s − NATO Secretary General

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 22 February 2024, 01:04
Ukraine will have right to strike Russian military targets beyond Ukraine with F-16s − NATO Secretary General
Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, has stated that when Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from allies, it will have the right to self-defence, including the ability to strike legitimate Russian military targets beyond Ukraine's territory.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Asked when Ukraine will be able to deploy F-16 fighter jets, Stoltenberg said it is impossible to be specific. He reiterated that all allies of Ukraine want the warplanes there as soon as possible but mentioned that the impact of use of the F-16s will be stronger if the pilots are well-trained and the maintenance crews and other support personnel are well-prepared.

Quote: "So, I think we have to listen to the military experts exactly when we will be ready to or when allies will be ready to start sending and delivering the F-16s. The sooner the better."

Details: Stoltenberg stated that each ally will decide whether to supply F-16s to Ukraine, and allies have different policies. However, at the same time, he noted that the war in Ukraine is aggressive, and Ukraine has the right to self-defence, including the ability to strike legitimate Russian military targets beyond Ukraine's territory.

