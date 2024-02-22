Russian troop cluster comes under attack in Kherson Oblast – DeepState – video

Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck a Russian training ground in Kherson Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Our artillerymen were just working on an enemy cluster near Podo-Kalynivka. According to information posted online, the Katsaps' 328th Guards Airborne Regiment, 810th Marine Brigade and 81st Self-propelled Artillery Regiment came under attack. It looks like the disposal of cockroaches that just can’t be got rid of." ["Katsap" is a derogatory term for Russians used in Ukraine – ed.]

Details: It is unclear from the video exactly when the attack took place.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have also posted a video with a comment: "They say that the command of the Dnepr group of the Russian occupation forces came to the training ground to see how Krynky would be ‘mopped up’... because [Russian Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu was only saying [that Krynky had been mopped up], but not showing it. We joined the spectacular show. We warned you that you would burn in hell... What is said is done!"

Background:

On 20 February, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Vladimir Putin that Krynky on the left bank of Kherson Oblast had been "mopped up" of Ukrainian soldiers, and claimed to the media that Russian troops were already stationed there. Ukrainian Operational Command Pivden (South) denied this statement.

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that the Kremlin needed the claims of the seizure of a bridgehead on the left bank of Kherson Oblast to enhance the desired information effect on the eve of the presidential election.

On 20 February, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russian soldiers while on parade in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast as they were waiting to be inspected by their commander, killing at least 60 Russian servicemen, according to various estimates.

This article has been updated since publication.

