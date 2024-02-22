All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian troop cluster comes under attack in Kherson Oblast – DeepState – video

Ivashkiv Olena, Olena RoshchinaThursday, 22 February 2024, 00:20
Russian troop cluster comes under attack in Kherson Oblast – DeepState – video
Screenshot from video

Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck a Russian training ground in Kherson Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Our artillerymen were just working on an enemy cluster near Podo-Kalynivka. According to information posted online, the Katsaps' 328th Guards Airborne Regiment, 810th Marine Brigade and 81st Self-propelled Artillery Regiment came under attack. It looks like the disposal of cockroaches that just can’t be got rid of." ["Katsap" is a derogatory term for Russians used in Ukraine – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: It is unclear from the video exactly when the attack took place.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have also posted a video with a comment: "They say that the command of the Dnepr group of the Russian occupation forces came to the training ground to see how Krynky would be ‘mopped up’... because [Russian Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu was only saying [that Krynky had been mopped up], but not showing it. We joined the spectacular show. We warned you that you would burn in hell... What is said is done!"

Background: 

This article has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed ForceswarRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Armed Forces
Inspection finds that Pentagon lacks plan to support equipment transferred to Ukraine
Ukraine's Armed Forces explain why number of people missing in action during withdrawal from Avdiivka is not revealed
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: