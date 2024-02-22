Air Force destroys 8 of 10 drones at night
Thursday, 22 February 2024, 06:43
The Russians have launched 10 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 21-22 February, and Ukraine’s Air Force has managed to destroy eight of them.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: The drones were launched from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The Russians also launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s Air Force managed to destroy eight drones within Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts.
