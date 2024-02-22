Air Force destroys 8 of 10 drones at night

The Russians have launched 10 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 21-22 February, and Ukraine’s Air Force has managed to destroy eight of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The drones were launched from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Russians also launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s Air Force managed to destroy eight drones within Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts.

