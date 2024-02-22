All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force destroys 8 of 10 drones at night

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 06:43
Air Force destroys 8 of 10 drones at night
8 Shahed drones were downed. Illustration: Ukraine's Air Force

The Russians have launched 10 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 21-22 February, and Ukraine’s Air Force has managed to destroy eight of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The drones were launched from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

The Russians also launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s Air Force managed to destroy eight drones within Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcedroneswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Air-raid warnings issued in number of oblasts due to UAVs: explosions in Poltava Oblast
Air Force has no information on Iran sending hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia
Air Force: Ukraine transitions to F-16 in emergency manner, unlike any other country
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: