All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden calls Putin "crazy son of a bitch"

European PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 07:50
Biden calls Putin crazy son of a bitch
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" during a fundraising event in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Source: CNN, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have a crazy S.O.B. that guy, Putin, others. And we always have to be worried about a nuclear conflict. But the existential threat to humanity is climate."

Advertisement:

Details: Biden also criticised comments made by former president Donald Trump, who compared his legal problems to the death of Alexei Navalny, who is considered to be a Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic. Biden paraphrased his predecessor's comments and then told the audience that "if I stood here 10 to 15 years ago and said all this, you’d all think I should be committed."

"He’s comparing himself to Navalny and saying that because our country’s become a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted. Where the hell does this come from," Biden added. 

Unlike Biden and other Western leaders, Trump, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, has yet to condemn Russia or Putin for Navalny's death.

Background:

  • At a campaign event, Donald Trump described how he had threatened to "encourage Russia" to act aggressively against the allies in order to force them to increase their contributions to NATO's collective security.
  • His words caused a huge outcry among the allies.  
  • The NATO Secretary General asked Trump not to undermine the deterrence system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BidenPutin
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Biden
Biden willing to meet with House speaker to discuss Ukraine aid bill
US considers additional sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death
Biden says Ukrainian troops were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka due to lack of ammunition and Congress inaction
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: