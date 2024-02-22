Bundestag to hold debate on providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles

The German Bundestag will hold a debate on Thursday on whether to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

Source: This is reported by Tagesschau, European Pravda writes.

Details: Two texts have been submitted for consideration. One of them, from the "traffic light coalition" - the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democrats - refers to the supply of "additional long-range systems" to Ukraine in general terms, without mentioning specific weapons.

The members of the coalition are not on the same page regarding this issue.

The second draft, from the opposition CDU-CSU, explicitly mentions Tauri.

The results of the discussions in the Bundestag will be more of a formality, as the decision itself depends on the government.

Reminder: Last Friday, Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement, and Germany also announced a €1.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Regarding the Taurus missiles, Olaf Scholz said that "the right moment is needed" for their transfer. On Wednesday, a government spokesman said the chancellor had not changed his position on the provision of Tauri.

