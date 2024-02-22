All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bundestag to hold debate on providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 11:22
Bundestag to hold debate on providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles
Stock photo: UNSPLASH

The German Bundestag will hold a debate on Thursday on whether to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles. 

Source: This is reported by Tagesschau, European Pravda writes. 

Details: Two texts have been submitted for consideration. One of them, from the "traffic light coalition" - the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democrats - refers to the supply of "additional long-range systems" to Ukraine in general terms, without mentioning specific weapons. 

Advertisement:

The members of the coalition are not on the same page regarding this issue.

The second draft, from the opposition CDU-CSU, explicitly mentions Tauri.

The results of the discussions in the Bundestag will be more of a formality, as the decision itself depends on the government.

Reminder: Last Friday, Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement, and Germany also announced a €1.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine. 

Regarding the Taurus missiles, Olaf Scholz said that "the right moment is needed" for their transfer. On Wednesday, a government spokesman said the chancellor had not changed his position on the provision of Tauri.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germanyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Germany
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: