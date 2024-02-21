All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Economic researchers have stated that Russia's war against Ukraine has already cost Germany over €200 billion.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Germany's economic losses after two years of war in Ukraine are likely to significantly exceed €200 billion," Marcel Fratzscher, President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), said. 

Advertisement:

"Firstly, high energy prices have reduced growth in Germany by 2.5 percentage points or €100 billion in 2022, and again by a similar degree from the start of 2023 to the present date," he noted. 

However, these are only the "direct financial costs". Further expenses will arise due to "geopolitical and geoeconomic conflicts, especially with China" that have escalated because of the war. 

Fratzscher explained that this will particularly impact exporter companies.

Background:

  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius urged American lawmakers to approve the additional aid for Ukraine that is currently stalled in Congress, warning that failure to support Kyiv could damage America’s economic interests.
  • The US House of Representatives went on recess until the end of February without considering a package bill including funding for military aid for Ukraine that had already been approved by the Senate.
  • The House of Representatives also introduced a bill with less aid for Ukraine than the amount suggested by US President Joe Biden.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyRussiawar
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Germany
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital
Germany prepares plan to transfer long-range systems to Ukraine; Taurus not mentioned
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: