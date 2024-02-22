All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Parliament committees back €50 billion macro-financial aid for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 13:26
European Parliament committees back €50 billion macro-financial aid for Ukraine
Photo: Viola von Cramon on X (Twitter)

The European Parliament committees have supported the decision to create a multi-year financial assistance program for Ukraine amounting to €50 billion. 

Source: European Pravda, citing Viola von Cramon, Member of the European Parliament.

Quote: "We just approved the Ukraine Facility, a €50 Billion financial aid for the years to come. On the next week's plenary in Strasbourg, the whole Parliament will once again stand together in solidarity with Ukraine," she wrote.

Advertisement:

The message also appeared on the European Parliament's website. As noted, the Budget Committee, the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on Industry, Research, and Energy have approved the decision to review the long-term EU budget, including the Ukraine Facility.

Background:

  • On 1 February, EU leaders overcame Hungary's long-standing opposition and reached an agreement on a €50 billion macro-financial assistance programme for Ukraine. The programme will last for four years.
  • Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that the EU expects to provide the first tranche of funds to Ukraine in March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Europeaid for Ukrainemoney
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Europe
Negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to EU will not be ready until summer
Navalny's wife urges EU not to recognise Putin's election and protect "Russians fleeing war"
EU not interested in continuing transit of Russian gas through Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: