Zelenskyy hears reports on everything related to F-16 aircraft at Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 22 February, where he listened to reports from the Commander-in-Chief and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, as well as classified information on everything related to the future provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy said that there was a separate closed report on everything related to F-16s, in particular on the number of aircraft in the first batch, terms of delivery, infrastructure and training of personnel.

He said the parties had specified the terms for further training of pilots and technicians and receiving the next aircraft.

Quote: "I heard the latest changes in the operational situation from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. [I listened to the report on] The situation in all major areas, defensive actions and individual offensive operations. Delivery and use of ammunition, missiles, and drones. I heard reports about the enemy's plans from Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

We discussed the situation on the Avdiivka and Southern fronts in detail, as Avdiivka is now our new line of defence, the strengthening of the lines reached, and the further intentions of the enemy. Our marines are securely holding the bridgehead in Krynky. The enemy was only able to launch a disinformation operation."

