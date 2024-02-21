All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 February 2024, 07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
Su-34 fighter-bomber. Photo: wikimedia.org

Ukraine's Air Force has shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber. 

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "One down, we keep working. The crew of the Su-34 has  joined our 'Eternal flight, brothers! 'section [i.e. have been killed in action]".

Advertisement:

Details: Oleshchuk said he had "good results from unbiased monitoring".

Ukrainska Pravda found that the warplane had been shot down on the Eastern front.

"We will eat the Russian bear in small pieces. Together to victory! P.S. Rumours say that I have been in a bad mood lately. I have no reason to be! It's just great with this kind of combat work!" Oleshchuk concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcefighter jetswar
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
Russia deploys aircraft less after suffering extensive aircraft losses – Ukraine's Air Force
Air Force downs all 23 attack drones Russian launched overnight
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: