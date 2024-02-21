Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet

Ukraine's Air Force has shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "One down, we keep working. The crew of the Su-34 has joined our 'Eternal flight, brothers! 'section [i.e. have been killed in action]".

Details: Oleshchuk said he had "good results from unbiased monitoring".

Ukrainska Pravda found that the warplane had been shot down on the Eastern front.

"We will eat the Russian bear in small pieces. Together to victory! P.S. Rumours say that I have been in a bad mood lately. I have no reason to be! It's just great with this kind of combat work!" Oleshchuk concluded.

