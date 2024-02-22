Italy to sign security agreement with Ukraine in near future, Meloni to chair G7 meeting on 24 February

Italy expects to sign a bilateral agreement on security cooperation with Ukraine in the near future.

Source: Italian news agency Agenzia Nova, citing Antonio Tajani, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, at a hearing of the Joint Committees on Foreign Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies and on Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Senate

Details: "[A Russian] victory over Ukraine will lead to Russian dominance, not peace," Tajani said, regarding the planned security cooperation agreement between Italy and Ukraine. He also said that the Italian government is moving in the same direction as France and Germany, and "the agreement we are discussing reaffirms our support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity" as well as its European integration path.

The draft agreement also reaffirms the country’s "condemnation of Russian aggression without ifs or buts".

Reiterating that Italy has approved eight military aid packages for Ukraine, Tajani stressed that "as in the agreements signed by Ukraine with other partners, economic assistance, commitment to the reconstruction of [Odesa], humanitarian support and the protection of critical infrastructure is also ensured… Another important aspect is support for Ukraine's reforms. [Kyiv]'s future is in the European Union," Tajani said.

He explained that the agreement "will not be legally binding" and "will not require the ratification procedure, but it is our intention to ensure the full involvement of Parliament".

For Tajani, the agreement to be signed between Italy and Ukraine has "political and symbolic" significance and sends "a clear message: we defend international law".

"Ukraine is a country that was invaded in defiance of international law, and if you let this go, the law of the strongest will always apply in the world. We are defending a principle and value," Tajani stressed.

Finally, Tajani announced that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "will chair a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on 24 February, in which Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will also participate."

Background:

Ukraine started negotiations with Italy on bilateral security commitments in late November last year.

Last week, Ukraine and France signed an agreement on security guarantees. Before that, a similar agreement on security cooperation was signed with Germany.

