Russian propaganda media claim Putin flew aboard Tu-160M missile carrier for 30 minutes

Russian propagandist media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin flew a strategic missile carrier, Tu-160m, on Thursday 22 February.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The flight with Putin on board took place in Tatarstan. Russian media released a video of the aircraft's takeoff and flight. The flight lasted 30 minutes before landing on the strip of the Kazan Aircraft Production Association named after Sergei Gorbunov.

Prior to that, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's press secretary, stated that the flight route is a "military secret".

After the flight, Putin said that the Tu-160M "can be commissioned into the armed forces".

