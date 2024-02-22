Ukrainian Defence Forces receive new armoured personnel carriers for evacuation of wounded – video
Thursday, 22 February 2024, 18:08
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have received new M113 armoured personnel carriers equipped to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield.
Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook
Details: Umierov said that dozens of these evacuation armoured vehicles have already arrived in Ukraine. Several hundred more are expected in the near future.
The tracked vehicles have much higher cross-country ability, which is why the army needs them most in off-road conditions.
Quote: "Armoured vehicles for evacuating the wounded are being delivered to combat units right now."
