Ukrainian Defence Forces receive new armoured personnel carriers for evacuation of wounded – video

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have received new M113 armoured personnel carriers equipped to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Details: Umierov said that dozens of these evacuation armoured vehicles have already arrived in Ukraine. Several hundred more are expected in the near future.

The tracked vehicles have much higher cross-country ability, which is why the army needs them most in off-road conditions.

Quote: "Armoured vehicles for evacuating the wounded are being delivered to combat units right now."

