All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Defence Forces receive new armoured personnel carriers for evacuation of wounded – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 22 February 2024, 18:08
Ukrainian Defence Forces receive new armoured personnel carriers for evacuation of wounded – video
M113 armoured personnel carriers. Photo: ArmyInform

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have received new M113 armoured personnel carriers equipped to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Details: Umierov said that dozens of these evacuation armoured vehicles have already arrived in Ukraine. Several hundred more are expected in the near future.

Advertisement:

The tracked vehicles have much higher cross-country ability, which is why the army needs them most in off-road conditions.

Quote: "Armoured vehicles for evacuating the wounded are being delivered to combat units right now."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRustem Umierov
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
war
5 Russian-controlled militants involved in attacks on civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment
NATO confirms that Secretary General Stoltenberg recognises Ukraine's right to strike targets in Russia
Russians creates unit of athletes to participate in war against Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: