NATO confirms that Secretary General Stoltenberg recognises Ukraine's right to strike targets in Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 February 2024, 17:41
Jens Stoltenberg. Getty Images

A NATO spokesman has confirmed to the Financial Times that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was indeed referring to Ukraine's right to self-defence, including striking legitimate Russian military targets outside Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda 

Details: In an interview with Radio Liberty, the NATO Secretary General said that the use of Western-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia has long been a subject of controversy among Kyiv's allies because of fears of escalation. 

"Each ally decides for itself whether it has any reservations about what it supplies, and different allies have slightly different policies on this. But in general, we must remember what we are talking about. This is Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, which is a blatant violation of international law," Stoltenberg said. 

"And according to international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defence. And it also includes strikes against legitimate military targets, Russian military targets outside of Ukraine. That's international law, and of course, Ukraine has the right to do that to defend itself," he added. 

A NATO spokesperson confirmed to the Financial Times that Stoltenberg was indeed referring to Ukraine's right to self-defence, including striking legitimate Russian military targets outside Ukraine. 

These words represent a step forward in the rhetoric of Stoltenberg, who has previously spoken about Kyiv's rights under international law without explicitly mentioning attacks on Russian territory. 

Previously:

In recent months, Ukraine has increased the number of strikes on military targets in Russia using drones and long-range missiles. However, due to the West's sensitive attitude towards such attacks, Kyiv has not directly claimed responsibility for them. 

Background:

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg passionately urged the US Congress to approve supplemental funding for Ukraine as soon as possible, stressing that military support from other allies already exceeds that of the US.

Subjects: NATOwarRussia
