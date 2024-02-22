Navalny's mother is shown her son's body but told to bury him secretly

Lyudmila, mother of Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, has recorded a video address in which she revealed that the investigators had shown her the body of her son but demanded that the burial be kept a secret.

Source: YouTube channel Alexei Navalny; Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh on Twitter (X)

Quote: "The investigators claim that the cause of death is known and they have all medical and legal documents. According to the law, they must have given Alexei’s body to me immediately, but they have not done it yet. Instead, they are blackmailing me and making conditions as to where, when and how Alexei must be buried."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Navalny’s mother, the investigators want to bury the Russian opposition leader in secret and threaten her if she refuses to do so. Lyudmila Navalnaya herself demands that the body of her son be handed over to her immediately so that his supporters can say their goodbyes openly.

Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said that the medical report on the politician's death stated that he died of "natural causes". According to Yarmysh, investigators showed the death certificate to Navalny's mother.

Background:

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.

Alexei Navalny had been imprisoned since early 2021. The Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special-regime colony for "extremism" in August 2023.

In December, the opposition leader was transferred to Correctional Facility No. 3, known as Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia.

Yulia Navalnaya accused President Vladimir Putin of murder, vowed to carry on her husband's struggle, and called on the public to fight against Vladimir Putin.

On the morning of 19 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the morgue in the town of Salekhard where the body of her son, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was allegedly kept. Still, neither she nor her lawyers were allowed in.

On 20 February, the mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Lyudmila, recorded a video appeal to the president of Russia, demanding her son's body be returned so that she could bury him.

Support UP or become our patron!