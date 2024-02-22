Inspection finds that Pentagon lacks plan to support equipment transferred to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has not developed a plan to ensure the long-term use of armoured vehicles such as Bradleys, Strykers, and Abrams, as well as the Patriot air defence systems, all of which were supplied to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Source: Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Inspector General

Details: The report indicates that the Pentagon has not developed nor implemented a plan to support the equipment provided to Ukraine for the period of its potential use.

Without proper spare parts, ammunition and technical maintenance, Ukraine’s Armed Forces will not be able to maintain these weapon systems.

This concerns the equipment provided from January to September 2023.

Quote: from Inspector General of the US Department of Defense Robert Storch: "While the DoD is currently working on developing such a plan, the lack of foresight in this matter is concerning, and should be rectified promptly."

More details: The inspection also found that the US provided Ukraine with "limited spare parts, ammunition, and maintenance support" after transferring weapon systems and did not approve a comprehensive plan of equipment support.

The lack of such planning jeopardises Ukraine's ability to effectively utilise the provided equipment, as well as the readiness of the US Department of Defense to counter other threats to national security if necessary.

