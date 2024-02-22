All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Inspection finds that Pentagon lacks plan to support equipment transferred to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 22 February 2024, 03:49
Inspection finds that Pentagon lacks plan to support equipment transferred to Ukraine
Abrams tank. Photo: Wikipedia

The US Department of Defense has not developed a plan to ensure the long-term use of armoured vehicles such as Bradleys, Strykers, and Abrams, as well as the Patriot air defence systems, all of which were supplied to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Source: Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Inspector General

Details: The report indicates that the Pentagon has not developed nor implemented a plan to support the equipment provided to Ukraine for the period of its potential use. 

Advertisement:

Without proper spare parts, ammunition and technical maintenance, Ukraine’s Armed Forces will not be able to maintain these weapon systems. 

This concerns the equipment provided from January to September 2023.

Quote: from Inspector General of the US Department of Defense Robert Storch: "While the DoD is currently working on developing such a plan, the lack of foresight in this matter is concerning, and should be rectified promptly."

More details: The inspection also found that the US provided Ukraine with "limited spare parts, ammunition, and maintenance support" after transferring weapon systems and did not approve a comprehensive plan of equipment support. 

The lack of such planning jeopardises Ukraine's ability to effectively utilise the provided equipment, as well as the readiness of the US Department of Defense to counter other threats to national security if necessary. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warUSAArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
war
ISW: Zaporizhia Oblast occupation governor admits to deportations and executions
US State Department states Putin has no advantage in war
Ukraine will have right to strike Russian military targets beyond Ukraine with F-16s − NATO Secretary General
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: