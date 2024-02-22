Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring 72-year-old man
Thursday, 22 February 2024, 22:21
The Russian forces have struck the village of Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 22 February, injuring a man on his own porch.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A 72-year-old man was injured on the porch of his own house.
He was diagnosed with concussion and blast and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a shrapnel wound to his shoulder."
Details: Reportedly, the man was hospitalised.
