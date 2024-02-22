All Sections
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade kills 35 Russians near Avdiivka and captures 9 more – video

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 22 February 2024, 19:59
Screenshot: video published by 3rd Assault Brigade

Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has posted a video showing a nighttime battle on the Avdiivka front and reported that it killed 35 Russian soldiers and captured nine more during the night.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "In attempts to storm our positions on the Avdiivka front, the enemy conducted several landings close to the trenches. 

Fighters immediately called for fire support and the enemy’s landing site was targeted by brigade artillery and drones. In addition, killed and injured were crushed by a Russian infantry fighting vehicle carrying new groups of landing troops." 

Details: The brigade’s press service said most of the surviving Russian soldiers were killed in close combat.

Quote: "During the night attacks, soldiers from the 1st Mechanised Infantry Battalion, Separate Anti-Tank Battalion, Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Battalion, [1st Self-propelled Artillery Battalion] Kommanda Postril (Team Shot), as well as soldiers from the 2nd Assault Battalion from the Reconnaissance and Assault unit Hornet, pilots from the 1st Assault Infantry Battalion, 1st Mechanised Infantry Battalion, 2nd Mechanised Infantry Battalion and the UAV operators from the 3rd Assault Brigade killed 35 occupiers and captured nine more."

Subjects: Avdiivkawar
