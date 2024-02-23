All Sections
In interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy explains why he fired Zaluzhnyi

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 23 February 2024, 06:32
In interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy explains why he fired Zaluzhnyi
Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi. Screenshot: Zelenskyy’s video

Answering a question about why General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the Armed Forces, and the key leadership of the Ukraine’s Armed Forces were dismissed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said it was a reboot, restructuring and change of military command management.

Source: Zelenskyy on Fox News 

Details: The President noted that it is not about changing the course of Ukraine’s actions, but only talking about things that "were not changing over the recent period of time".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have to be more quick. That means to lose all the bureaucracy what we have. Otherwise, we will not have any chance.

[We must] be smart, more technologically [equipped] and, of course, quick. Time is money, and in our case it is not money, it's people, people's lives."

Details: Zelenskyy was also asked about awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Zaluzhnyi and whether this meant that the general would continue to support the president's policy or perhaps move into opposition. 

To this, Zelenskyy responded that it was Zaluzhny's choice. "He defended our nation, our country. That’s why I presented him with the title of Hero of Ukraine. I am very grateful to him".

Background: 

Subjects: ZelenskyyZaluzhnyiwar
