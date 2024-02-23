All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine has five times fewer losses than Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 23 February 2024, 01:39
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has five times fewer losses than Russia
Screenshot: Fox News web page

The American TV channel Fox News has broadcasted an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday evening (local time), 22 February.

Source: BBC News Russian

Details: The journalist asked the Ukrainian leader if he knew what Ukraine’s losses in this war were.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy did not mention a specific number.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We know about tens of thousands of people have been killed. Tens of thousands of children have been deported, we know about this. The ratio is one to five. One Ukrainian soldier killed in action equals five Russian soldiers killed in action."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy talks to European Council President about blocking border with Poland and moving towards the EU
EU Council President assures Zelenskyy of EU support on the eve of Russian invasion's second anniversary – photo
Zelenskyy hears reports on everything related to F-16 aircraft at Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: