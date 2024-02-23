Zelenskyy: Ukraine has five times fewer losses than Russia

The American TV channel Fox News has broadcasted an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday evening (local time), 22 February.

Source: BBC News Russian

Details: The journalist asked the Ukrainian leader if he knew what Ukraine’s losses in this war were.

Zelenskyy did not mention a specific number.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We know about tens of thousands of people have been killed. Tens of thousands of children have been deported, we know about this. The ratio is one to five. One Ukrainian soldier killed in action equals five Russian soldiers killed in action."

