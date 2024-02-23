Ukrainian forces kill 1,000 Russians and destroy 49 artillery pieces and 37 armoured combat vehicles
Friday, 23 February 2024, 08:00
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine; over the past 24 hours alone, Ukraine's Armed Forces killed 1,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed 50 artillery systems and dozens of other pieces of equipment.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 408,240 (+1,000) military personnel;
- 6,526 (+3) tanks;
- 12,410 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,916 (+49) artillery systems;
- 999 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 682 (+2) air defence systems;
- 339 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,628 (+32) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,903 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,960 (+36) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,575 (+9) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
