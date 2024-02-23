Macron invites European leaders to special meeting dedicated to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with foreign leaders in Paris on Monday, 26 February, to discuss bolstering international cooperation in support of Kyiv.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Two years after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, this working meeting will be an opportunity to study ways to boost the level of cooperation between partners in support to Ukraine," Élysée Palace said on Thursday.

Details: French officials noted Macron is determined to make it clear to Moscow that there is no "Ukraine fatigue" in Europe, despite concerns about further support from the US.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also mentioned the invitation from the French president on Thursday during a conversation with Polsat News.

"President Macron has invited several European leaders to Paris on a special trip to discuss new proposals for solutions for and assistance to Ukraine. We will discuss them in detail," he stated.

Duda added that leaders of several countries will participate in the meeting.

Background:

In a letter to the member states' foreign and defence ministers, Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, urged them to do everything possible to provide Ukraine with shells.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said European countries must find a way to help Ukraine obtain the ammunition it urgently needs.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that "Every artillery shell that is currently manufactured in Europe must serve the defence of the continent".

