New commander introduced to Ukraine's Joint Forces

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 19 February 2024, 17:15
Yurii Sodol. Photo: Army Inform

The personnel of Ukraine's Joint Forces Command were introduced to their newly appointed commander, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, on Monday, 19 February.

Source: Joint Forces Command on Facebook

Details: Sodol previously held the position of Commander of the Ukrainian Navy’s Marine Corps. It is noted that he had been responsible for defending one of the most challenging sections of the front since the first few days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Sodol, 53, joined the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces in 2003. Four years later, in 2007, he was appointed Commander of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade.

Sodol has been involved in the Russo-Ukrainian war from the very beginning, since 2014. He was appointed First Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces in January 2015 and served as commander of the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps since March 2018.

Sodol was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine in February 2022 for his outstanding contribution to the battles near the town of Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast. He organised a successful counteroffensive in this area, saving the lives of his men during Russian attacks. He also took part in the defence of Mariupol.

In 2023 he commanded an operational and tactical group in Donetsk on the Vuhledar front.

Lieutenant General Sodol is married with two sons who have also joined the military, the press service of the Joint Forces Command added.

Background: On 11 February 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued decrees appointing new heads of the Joint Forces and Air Assault Forces. He also appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk as Head of the Ground Forces to replace Oleksandr Syrskyi, the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

