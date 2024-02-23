All Sections
Ukraine plans to build thousands of strong points on frontline by 2024 – photo

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 15:48
Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has announced plans to build several thousand strong points on all fronts by 2024.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The construction of several thousand strong points is planned for 2024. Armed Forces Support engineering forces have already started work on this."

Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry noted that during 2022-2023, over 2,000 strong points, positions, and firing positions were built in the operational zones of the operational and strategic military groups. 

The ministry also posted recent photos of enhanced fortification construction from the Armed Forces Support Command.

 
Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

